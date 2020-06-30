The Weeknd Backs MusiCares and COVID-19 Frontliners With $1 Million Donation

Instagram

The ‘Starboy’ hitmaker has also released a new line of deal with masks that were being earlier offered as component of his XO garments line, with proceeds likely to the battle towards the coronavirus pandemic.

–

The Weeknd has manufactured a $one million (£810,000) contribution to document sector charity MusiCares and medical center employees in his indigenous Ontario, Canada.

The “Starboy” hitmaker has break up the donation among the organisation and these on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus disaster at Scarborough Wellbeing Community.

He has also released a new line of deal with masks that were being earlier offered as component of his XO garments line, with proceeds likely to the battle towards COVID-19. The generous musician will match just about every greenback from product sales.

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” claimed The Weeknd, true identify Abel Tesfaye, in a assertion.

The MusicCares reduction fund was declared in March in an exertion to enable tunes pros whose funds experienced taken a strike adhering to the shut down of concert events, excursions and venues in the wake of the international pandemic.

Before this thirty day period, The Weeknd handed out $500,000 (£407,000), which was break up among Black Life Issue World-wide Community and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Legal rights Camp Lawful Protection Initiative, and $100,000 (£81,000) to Nationwide Bail Out.