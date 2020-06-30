The six tax traps Aussies fall into by rushing their tax return

Many thanks to elevated fiscal force from COVID-19, a lot of taxpayers are perspiring on employing their refund for day-to-day charges.

But rushing by your return – or relying on age-previous myths your neighbour’s brother’s tax agent mentioned 10 many years back – potential customers a lot of to filling out their return improperly.

At greatest, this will sluggish down your tax return, and at worst you could encounter fiscal penalties for trying tax fraud.

Here is six frequent myths and traps the ATO thinks will capture out some taxpayers this return year:

Lodging as quickly as doable does not suggest your refund will come again faster

But lodging your tax currently – specifically if you are relying on your employer to present your cash flow to the tax workplace – could truly sluggish your return down.

“Each year the ATO automatically includes information from employers, banks, private health insurers (and this year JobKeeper for employees and JobSeeker amounts) in people’s returns,” the ATO advises.

“For most people this information is ready by the end of July.”

The closing deadline for self-submitted tax returns is Oct 31, so get in speedy. (ATO)

Declaring function from property charges? Beware of ‘double dipping’

1000’s of Australians will be boasting doing work from property charges – these kinds of as cooling, electrical power and web – for the initial because of to COVID-19.

But the ATO has warned that the 80 cent addresses every thing – such as property workplace gear – so some taxpayers may discover on their own ‘double dipping’.

“We are concerned that some taxpayers may either accidentally or deliberately double dip by claiming their working from home expenses using the all-inclusive shortcut method while also claiming for specific items such as laptops or desks,” Assistant Commissioner Karen Foat mentioned.

“It’s important to remember that if you’re claiming under the shortcut method, you cannot claim a separate additional deduction for any expenses you incur as a result of working from home.”

Update your lender information – or at the very least verify them

Hurrying the clock to get your tax submitted on ? Make certain your lender information are up to day.

At the incredibly the very least, verify that your lender account quantities match up with what the ATO has on file.

Lender information will not update immediately, and the ATO only has what you nominated past calendar year.

The tax workplace is examining up on Australians who have fraudulently claimed JobKeeper aid. ()

You are not able to assert vacation from property to function

This is an age-previous lure that has been catching taxpayers out given that the dawn of tax.

You are not able to (typically – like all factors there are exemptions) assert the price of driving or catching general public transportation to function.

“If you are working from home due to COVID-19, but need to travel to your regular office sometimes, you still cannot claim the cost of travel from home to work as these are still private expenses,” Ms Foat warns.

“Even though you are working from home, your home is still a private residence – it is not a ‘place of business’.”

You want evidence of your expenditures – if they price under $300

There is a recurring frame of mind among the some taxpayers that mainly because function-linked expenditures under $300 are refunded quickly, all people can assert $299 without having increasing purple flags.

“We often see people claiming a deduction despite not purchasing anything. When we question them, we often find it’s because they thought everyone is entitled to claim $300,” Ms Foat advises.

“While you don’t need receipts for claims of expenses up to $300 but you must have actually spent the money and be able to show us how you worked out your claim.”

Do not downplay the benefit of a receipt.

Your function expenditures want to be immediately linked to your function

It seems simple, but the liberties of what is necessary for function are stretched by some taxpayers who will try to assert day-to-day residing charges as element of their cash flow.

“For example, people who are working from home can’t claim these items and so a high work from home claim together with a large claim for protective items may trigger a red flag and slow down your return,” Ms Foat mentioned.

“People also cannot claim for the costs of setting their children up for home schooling. These costs are private expenses.”

A hotline has been set up for Australians who suspect another person else of unlawful tax exercise. ()

