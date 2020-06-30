The Queen Mary Cancels ‘Dark Harbor’ Halloween Event – Los Angeles

Very long Seaside (CBSLA) — The Queen Mary in Very long Seaside introduced Tuesday it has canceled the once-a-year Darkish Harbor Halloween occasion this yr because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary resort and ocean liner verified the cancellation on Facebok stating, “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the 2020 season of The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in line with federal, state and local guidelines.”

The Queen Mary ongoing, “As always, maintaining the safety and security of our guests, actors and crew is of utmost importance. With the uncertainty that lies ahead in the coming months, this unfortunate decision could not be avoided.”

“We look forward to the 2021 haunt season.”

In April, Very long Seaside regarded employing the Queen Mary as aspect of its coronavirus reaction.