The numbers say Colin Kaepernick deserves same NFL shot as Cam Newton

Colin Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster in far more than a few yrs considering that getting to be a cost-free agent quarterback in March 2017. But for the 1st time considering that he determined to kneel in protest for the duration of the nationwide anthem 4 offseasons in the past, the league-broad stigma connected to him looks lifted — to the place some workforce need to contemplate signing him for training camp.

Now that Cam Newton has finished his extended cost-free company by signing with the Patriots, you will find even far more justification for Kaepernick to get on a roster. When evaluating what they have completed in their occupations as contemporaries, the statistical proof states Kaepernick is at minimum deserving of a flier.

With the two Newton and Kaepernick and their assorted unsigned stretches, it is been natural to point to many QBs of significantly reduced upside and lesser bodily skills getting commencing or backup offer rather. But in people situations, mainly because Newton and Kaepernick belong with far more artistic offenses that can improve their managing qualities, people groups settled for program-based mostly regular pocket passers.

Newton and Kaepernick, nevertheless, are of equivalent molds and backgrounds, building a immediate comparison in between the two far more apt. Newton was the Panthers’ No. one over-all decide on in the 2011 NFL draft, 35 places ahead of the 49ers took Kaepernick in the next spherical. Newton just turned 31, although Kaepernick will be 33 in November.

Each QBs have seemed like unstoppable forces at instances for the duration of their respective heights of passing and dashing prowess. Kaepernick’s enjoy pushed the 49ers into Tremendous Bowl 47, although Newton, as league MVP in 2015, adopted accommodate for the Panthers in route to Tremendous Bowl 50.

On the flip aspect, there has been main erratic enjoy from the two QBs, exactly where their precision and performance have allow them down and retained them very well brief of their massive-armed ceilings. The managing recreation has supplied the two Kaepernick and Newton a robust baseline of output, but every single QB also has endured his share of accidents from don and tear, from function the two in and out of the pocket.

That all sales opportunities up to this: Kaepernick and Newton’s critical numbers are eerily equivalent. Though Newton has performed 9 complete seasons as a starter in distinction to Kaepernick’s 4, preserve in brain that Newton was not confronted with same unofficial exile from the league.

Colin Kaepernick’s profession stats

Completion proportion Passer ranking Yards for every passing endeavor Yards for every dashing endeavor 59.eight 88.nine seven.three six.one

Cam Newton’s profession stats

Completion proportion Passer ranking Yards for every passing endeavor Yards for every dashing endeavor 59.six 86.one seven.three five.one

Prior to the NFL arrived all around to accepting Kaepernick’s force for social justice, there was an on-industry narrative currently being constructed from him, to say his over-all capabilities experienced diminished to the place he was no more time a valued QB. At the same time, there has been a perception that Newton just demands to be nutritious to return to his league-dominant 2015 type.

But hunting at what Newton has completed during his profession, he is been primarily steady with his typical passing numbers and monster dashing numbers through unique offensive coordinators, with 2015 symbolizing far more of anomalous spike than his accurate common. In the same regard, mainly because of recency bias, it is been handy to believe Kaepernick’s shaky stint with Chip Kelly is the sort of QB he truly is, even with the truth his early profession finest with Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman bordered on top rated-flight enjoy.

Newton, mainly because of his significant pedigree coming into the league as a dominant school participant and bodily freak, has experienced a constructed-in wow aspect considering that coming into the league with Carolina, which entirely manifested 5 seasons in the past. Kaepernick arrived into the league as a backup in San Francisco and so considerably has experienced only a restricted window to glow.

Notion then states Newton’s highs look significantly better, although Kapernick’s lows look significantly reduced. The fact, nevertheless, is when hunting at their stats as a complete, they amount off to counsel two QBs with huge prospective who far more frequently than not, for a assortment of motives, have not performed up to it.

Earlier numbers apart, Newton and Kaepernick also are equals in phrases of getting wild-card close to futures. Will Newton’s durability issues resurface in New England, more difficult by striving to change to take up a sophisticated offense? Does Kaepernick have way too significantly rust with a a few-time layoff to rediscover effectiveness as a passer or runner?

Even so you crack it down, they the two are worthy of to be in the league as late roster additions in 2020. Newton, with his larger physique of function, was overdue to attempt to reclaim a No. one gig. Presented how very little financial possibility the Patriots place into Newton to attempt to enjoy people benefits, the market states signing Kaepernick at significantly reduced price is a no-brainer.

If Newton is obtaining a probability to get the Patriots commencing work vs. Jarrett Stidham, Kaepernick need to at minimum get a shot to get some team’s backup work vs. Joe Schmoe.