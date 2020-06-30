Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Social Media Post Seems To Compare Black Lives Matter Protesters To Nazis – Dallas / Fort Worth

HARRIS COUNTY (/CNN) – A Texas prosecutor has resigned soon after allegedly sharing a controversial article on social media.

Kaylynn Williford, a demo bureau main in the Harris County District Attorney’s Workplace, still left her place soon after a Fb account joined to her shared a article from the site ‘America’s Mom’ that when compared protesters demonstrating in opposition to law enforcement brutality and systemic racism to Nazis.

The article examine: “Wedding bands that were removed from Holocaust victims prior to being executed, 1945. Each ring represents a destroyed family. Never forget, Nazis tore down statues. Banned free speech. Blamed economic hardships on one group of people. Institute gun control. Sound familiar?”

In an e mail to workers, Harris County DA Kim Ogg wrote: “When speech produced in the privateness of kinds residence or on social media contradicts our main values, we consider motion.

Although not our intent to contain ourselves in workers private life, when their social media or personal steps publicly contradict and violate this office’s procedures, the legislation lets us as an employer to look into and employ graduated sanctions ranging from schooling and counseling up to termination.”

Tom Berg is a previous Harris County 1st prosecutor who now performs as a protection legal professional. He stated, “I got to know Kaylynn pretty well. She was one of the most talented lawyers in the office. I trusted her in court to do the right thing, and I don’t think there was any indication that in any of her court related decisions that there was any hint of racism.”

Berg suggests the district attorney’s business office is like several personal companies and has created procedures bordering a person’s existence on social media. “You can’t make those comparisons, so it was just wrong in every way,” he stated. “And to hint that it was related to Black Lives Matter, in this day and time, I can’t understand why she did it.”

Williford issued a assertion the place she stated she shared the article since she imagined it, “… was thought provoking and promoted tolerance.” As for the allegations that she when compared Black Lives Matter to the Nazis Williford stated, “Nothing could be further from the truth, but I have been judged and condemned on a shared post. That thought never crossed my mind.”

Williford apologized soon after stating that she never intended nearly anything destructive in sharing the article but that she sees now, “… how it could be interpreted as hurtful, but again, that was never my intent.”

DA Ogg stated the business office will be supplying workers with even more coaching and assistance on implicit bias, place of work specifications, procedures and procedures.