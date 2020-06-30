Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitches Again: Treyway Rapper SHOT Rapper Freddie Gibbs!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is snitching once more, MTO Information has realized.

Tekashi statements that rapper Freddie Gibbs was “shot” by a single of his previous Treyway close friends “Harv.” Quite a few on the net are spectating that the “Harv: that Tekashi is speaking about is reputed 9 Trey Gangsta Blood Anthony “Harv” Ellison who was convicted before this calendar year on fees like racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping of the “Gummo” rapper.

The incident that Tekashi is talking, issues a 2014 taking pictures that law enforcement inform MTO Information is regarded “unsolved.” Harv was in no way billed in this taking pictures.

Back again in 2014 Freddie Gibbs and two associates of his entourage ended up shot at several instances by a lone gunmen. The good news is Freddie Gibbs was in a position to prevent injuries in the assault, which took area at Tough Trade exactly where the functionality was, while his DJ and the other member of his crew both equally experienced slight accidents in the incident.

Tekashi’s near buddy and blogger DJ Akademiks received into a Twitter war final evening. For the duration of their back again-and-forth, Akademiks identified as Tekashi to question him for “tea” on Freddie Gibbs.

Which is when Tekashi snitched. Pay attention:

Here is a website link to the Freddie Gibbs taking pictures incident in 2014: