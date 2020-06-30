Tati Westbrook Claims Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star Fed Her “Poisonous Lies” About James Charles

Tati Westbrook dropped an explosive movie this Tuesday detailing the gatherings that led her to put up the consequential movie “Bye, Sister” about James Charles.

About a calendar year has handed due to the fact the magnificence vlogger’s “Bye, Sister” movie ignited an unparalleled feud in the YouTube group. Given that then, persons who performed various roles in the controversy have arrive ahead to share their facet of the tale, with some leveling accusations against Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.

On the other hand, Westbrook herself has not immediately commented on any of the developments right up until now.

In the 40-moment YouTube movie titled “Breaking My Silence…”, the Halo Elegance proprietor discussed how Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star allegedly “manipulated” her into expressing her thoughts that were crucial of James Charles, amid other statements. When the 38-calendar year-previous declined to share “receipts” on the assistance of her lawyers, she outlined the gatherings that have taken position in excess of the previous calendar year.

Right here are the essential takeaways from Tati’s latest movie: