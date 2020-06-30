T.I. to Help Teach Business of Trap Music at Clark Atlanta University

Instagram

Rapper/actor T.I. is becoming a member of the college at Georgia’s Clark Atlanta University to enable train a training course about the hip-hop subgenre of lure songs.

The “Live Your Life” hitmaker will be a unique visitor for Dr. Melva K. Williams’ Business of Trap Music course, through which undergraduate pupils will discover all about the origin and society of the rap design, which commenced rising in the U.S. South in the late 1990s, when T.I. was initial embarking on his qualified songs profession.

“I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta,” he shared in a assertion, as he celebrated the “innovative approach” to giving an schooling “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum” adopted at a range of traditionally black schools and universities (HBCUs), like CAU.

College president George T. French Jr. included, “In higher education it is important that we challenge, empower and equip our students with the proper resources to excel.”

“I believe the best way to do this is to understand their culture and create life-long experiences that will not only motivate our scholars but present them with opportunities to help them become globally competitive.”

The initial Business of Trap Music courses will get started this autumn.