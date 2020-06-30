Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Minneapolis Police Find Body In Downtown Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS () — A suspicious dying investigation is underway immediately after law enforcement say a physique was discovered in an condominium in downtown Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis Police Section spokesman claims that officers ended up at first named Monday evening to the condominium on 15 East Grant Avenue to execute a welfare verify.

When officers entered the condominium, they discovered a physique inside of. Proof led officers to believe that the dying was suspicious.

No data on the target has been introduced.

Investigators processed the scene right away. So significantly, the conditions encompassing the person’s dying continue to be mysterious.

Any individual with data on the dying is requested to phone CrimeStoppers at one-800-222-8477 or post a idea electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.