Supreme Court: Booking.com can trademark its name

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court docket suggests vacation web page Booking.com can trademark its name, a ruling that also impacts other organizations whose name is a generic phrase adopted by “.com.”

The substantial courtroom issued its eight-one ruling Tuesday. Reduced courts experienced sided with Booking.com, but the Trump administration experienced appealed to the Supreme Court docket.

“We have no cause to deny Booking.com the same benefits Congress accorded other marks qualifying as nongeneric,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote for the bulk of the courtroom.

Justice Stephen Breyer dissented.

Other firms which includes Vehicles.com, Dictionary.com, Newspapers.com and Wine.com experienced stated the final result in the circumstance would influence their potential to trademark their names way too.

The circumstance was the very first of 10 instances argued by phone in May well simply because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was also the very first time audio of arguments was readily available are living.

The circumstance is United States Patent and Trademark Business office v. Booking.com B.V., 19-46.

