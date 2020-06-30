Suburbs go back to Stage 3 lockdown restrictions from July 1

The go arrives soon after evaluation of examination final results from the earlier two months discovered specified postcodes as a worry with better likelihood of COVID-19 an infection spreading.
3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray
3021 – Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans
3032 – Ascot Vale, Highpoint Metropolis, Maribyrnong, Travancore
3038 – Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens
3042 – Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie
3046 – Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park
3047 – Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana
3055 – Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West
3064 – Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickelham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo
“There will only be four reasons that you are permitted to leave your house and only if you really have to,” Mr Andrews mentioned.
“For operate or college, for treatment or treatment supplying, for every day physical exercise, for foods and other necessities.
“They are the satisfactory good reasons to depart but only if you will need to.”
The reimposed restrictions will just take impact from midnight tomorrow night time.