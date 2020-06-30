Stars You Totally Forgot Were on Parks and Recreation

For these a smaller city, Pawnee has experienced some significant A-listers end by!

We all recall some of the facet figures on Parks and Recreation (like national hero and miniature horse Li’l Sebastian), but you may still be amazed by some of the incredibly popular faces who graced the smaller display screen for a guest role on the beloved NBC sitcom.

In honor of Parks and Recreation coming to NBC’s new streaming assistance Peacock on July 15, we are wanting again at all of the show’s finest visitor stars, and on our stroll down memory lane remembered how numerous legendary actors, or even actual-lifestyle politicians, joined Amy Poehler‘s character Leslie Knope to develop a single of the funniest collection at any time on tv.

From film stars like Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd to actual political figures such as Vice President Joe Biden and previous Initial Woman Michelle Obama, the award-successful sitcom was whole of incredible visitor stars and cameos that we won’t be able to hold out to see all above once more when we rewatch the demonstrate.