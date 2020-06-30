Stanford Unveils Plan To Welcome Students Back To Campus During COVID-19 Pandemic – San Francisco

STANFORD (KPIX/ SF) – Stanford has unveiled its program to welcome college students again to campus throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we very much look forward to welcoming undergraduates back to campus, we need to be clear about what you should expect: The safeguards we will need to implement will fundamentally change the student experience,” claimed Vice-Provosts Susie Brubaker-Cole and Sara Church in a letter posted on the campus web site, on Monday.

Most courses will keep on being on-line even for college students dwelling on campus.

Students are not necessary to return to campus but for individuals who do will appear in phases. Freshman and sophomore college students will be in a position to return for the Tumble and Summer time quarters. Juniors and seniors can return in the Wintertime and Spring quarters.

Students dwelling on campus will be assigned to solitary and double rooms in buy to increase actual physical distancing.

Experience coverings will be necessary when college students go away their rooms, in eating halls and in all places on campus.

Campus functions are not likely.

Students need to assume regime tests for coronavirus, get hold of tracing and quarantines when needed.

Last but not least, returning college students are suggested to buy refundable airline tickets since the program might alter if there is a surge in COVID-19 instances.