‘Sooty’ Star Matthew Corbett Recalls Thinking He Would Die When Battling Coronavirus

Although he has get over the COVID-19, the British Tv set beloved admits that his present issue prompted him to offer his house and go to a retirement village with his spouse.

–

British Tv set beloved Matthew Corbett nearly died whilst battling coronavirus in intense treatment.

The longtime “Sooty” star, 72, used months in the clinic battling the virus and admits that at one particular level he assumed he was heading to die.

The puppeteer tells Cheshire Existence, “I caught corona (sic). I was in Warrington General Hospital for 10 nights and have been told since that it was touch-and-go as to whether I would survive.”

“As a result of the coronavirus I then got pneumonia, which led to atrial fibrillation. It was much worse for my family than for me. They were terrified, they thought I wasn’t coming out of hospital.”

The Tv set veteran admits he is even now weak and frequently struggles for breath and the total ordeal has prompted him to offer his house and go to a retirement village with his spouse.

“I can’t mow the lawn – it’s too big. I can’t carry down the shopping.”