Singapore election campaign begins, PM’s brother not running

“I have chosen not to stand for political office because I believe Singapore does not need another Lee,” Lee Hsien Yang explained in a assertion on Fb. “I do not seek power, prestige or financial rewards of political office. I hope to be a catalyst for change.”

“We need new ideas to reinvigorate Singapore. We must have genuine discussions and rigorous debate involving a diversity of Singaporean voices as we seek to navigate the challenging waters ahead,” he additional, urging Singaporeans to “vote fearlessly” for a far better long run.

The PAP, which has dominated Singapore due to the fact 1959, has been praised for its financial administration but also criticized for muzzling the media and dissenting voices. It gained a landslide victory in 2015 with 69.nine% of full votes and swept 83 out of 89 parliamentary seats. This calendar year, it faces contests for all 93 parliamentary seats but the opposition is fragmented.

Key Minister Lee, 68, informed reporters following distributing his candidacy Tuesday that he was not anxious about his brother’s sway about voters. The elections are envisioned to be the previous for Lee, who has dominated due to the fact 2004 and options to retire.

“As for Lee Hsien Yang, I have no comment. He is entitled to speak, like anybody else. Nowadays on social media we can have five, six million voices on the internet. The public will assess which ones are worth listening to, which ones make sense,” the primary minister explained.

The Lee brothers, whose father Lee Kuan Yew was Singapore’s primary minister for 31 a long time and turned it into an affluent town-point out, have engaged in a community spat due to the fact 2017 about the long run of the late patriarch’s family members residence.

Lee Hsien Yang and his sister Lee Wei Ling accused their eldest brother of abusing his energy to quit them from demolishing the family members residence in accordance to the needs of their father, who died in 2015. They accused him of in search of to maintain the residence to retain his individual political reputation and legitimacy. Lee Hsien Loong explained the governing administration need to be permitted to choose no matter whether to retain the residence as portion of the countrywide heritage and that he experienced no position in the choice.

Analysts explained the more youthful Lee’s existence could enable the opposition make gains but will not significantly threaten the PAP.

Key Minister Lee “is seeking to lead the PAP to another famous victory this amid the global pandemic,” explained Eugene Tan, a regulation lecturer at Singapore Administration College . “If the PAP fares poorly, however, it would trigger a deep review and raise serious questions about what the mandate means.”

Opposition get-togethers have accused the governing administration of placing politics over community security by keeping the polls throughout the coronavirus pandemic but Key Minister Lee has explained they can be held properly. Campaigning will be muted, with stringent protected distancing steps and rallies banned. Much more polling facilities will be established up, the two.65 million qualified voters will be provided certain instances to solid their ballots to decrease crowding and precedence will be provided to senior citizens.

On Tuesday, politicians wore masks at nomination facilities to post their candidacies but the common fanfare and loud throngs of supporters waving get together flags had been absent.

The little town-point out, which has one particular of the optimum coronavirus an infection prices in Asia with far more than 43,000 instances, previously this thirty day period eliminated most lockdown limitations. Most of the bacterial infections are joined to overseas workers’ dormitories but have due to the fact declined, even though instances outside the house the dorms have stabilized.

Connected Push Author Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.