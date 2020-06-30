Siege underway in Melbourne after gunman threatens workers

A law enforcement siege is underway in Melbourne’s north subsequent stories a gunman stormed down the stairs of a Broadmeadows home and threatened two workers.
The workmen entered a recently made townhouse at seven.15am to comprehensive some get the job done when they read noises and noticed a person hurry down the stairs armed with a gun.
The gunman threatened the workers who remaining the home and documented the incident to law enforcement.
Law enforcement are conducting a research in the vicinity of Metelmen Courtroom.
The location has been cordoned off.
Law enforcement are still to affirm if the gunman continues to be within the property.