Siege underway in Melbourne after gunman threatens workers

A law enforcement siege is underway in Melbourne’s north subsequent stories a gunman stormed down the stairs of a Broadmeadows home and threatened two workers.

The workmen entered a recently made townhouse at seven.15am to comprehensive some get the job done when they read noises and noticed a person hurry down the stairs armed with a gun.

Law enforcement at a Broadmeadows home exactly where a gunman was reportedly within. (9)

Officers at the scene of Broadmeadows. (9)

The gunman threatened the workers who remaining the home and documented the incident to law enforcement.

Law enforcement are conducting a research in the vicinity of Metelmen Courtroom.

The location has been cordoned off.