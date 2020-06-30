Sheriff: 70-Year-Old Motorist Dies After Van Loses Control On Flooded Highway Near Baldwin, Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS () — Flash flooding turned lethal in western Wisconsin Monday early morning, following above 9 inches of rain fell right away. The city of Baldwin was one particular of the most difficult strike places.

In accordance to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Business office, deputies responded at about five:15 a.m. to a crash on Highway E close to Highway 63, just north of Baldwin, Wisconsin.

The sheriff’s workplace claims the motorist, recognized as 70-12 months-aged Gary Mother or father of Emerald, Wisconsin, was touring westbound on Highway E when he drove into h2o that was flooding the roadway. The van then shed management, entered the north ditch and turned entirely submerged in h2o.

Mother or father was rescued from the motor vehicle by unexpected emergency responders, but was pronounced lifeless at a close by healthcare facility.

“We have had multiple swift water rescues throughout the county along with people trapped in their cars that had driven where the roads were no longer passable. They were either washed off the road or their car became submerged,” claimed Scott Kundson the Sheriff of St. Croix County.

Some citizens woke up to above 5 ft of h2o in their properties this early morning. Dan Lehman’s daughter experienced to be rescued from her household at two:30 this early morning.

“About 2:30 in the morning a neighbor came and knocked on the door woke up my son and law and my daughter called 911. She was in a wheel chair so the pay loader came it had a cage on it they put her in the pay loader and she was safe there were 2 firemen there with her in the pay loader and then they took her to the community center,” Lehman claimed.

Far more rain is doable this night, but it appears like the heaviest rainfall ought to skip this most difficult strike region to the north.