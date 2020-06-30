Sheriff: 1 Hospitalized After Juvenile Tips Vehicle In Stearns Co.

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities in Stearns County say one particular individual was hospitalized immediately after a crash close to Freeport Saturday afternoon.

In accordance to the sheriff’s office environment, deputies responded close to three:05 p.m. to the 43000 block of County Street 35.

There, officers say a juvenile boy was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he tried to flip into a driveway. In accordance to the sheriff’s office environment, the automobile went off the street and tipped on to its aspect.

Authorities say the driver, and 3 juvenile occupants experienced slight accidents. One particular of the occupants was transported to the medical center.

No extra facts are readily available at this time.