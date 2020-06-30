Seven University Of Minnesota Student-Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS () — Soon after conducting 170 COVID-19 assessments, the University of Minnesota stated 7 college student-athletes from a number of athletics have analyzed beneficial for the virus.

The college student-athletes who analyzed beneficial through assessments administered in June have considering that been questioned to self-isolate and observe overall health protocols.

In the course of this time, they will have entry to all required methods and will be in each day interaction with users of Minnesota’s athletic medication employees, in accordance to the college.

Ahead of collaborating in actual physical crew actions once again, college student-athletes will go through extra COVID-19 screening and screening. A crew medical professional will also have to obvious the college student-athletes in advance of they are authorized to return to engage in.

The college suggests that speak to tracing was carried out and any personal who was probably uncovered was questioned to quarantine to assist stop spreading the virus.