Sarah Hyland’s Health Risks Force Her to Delay Wells Adams Wedding

The ‘Modern Family’ actress and her fact Television star fiance are pressured to postpone their nuptials mainly because she’s at a increased threat for contracting the coronavirus thanks to her overall health troubles.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams manufactured the determination to set their wedding day options on keep so as to not endanger susceptible associates of their households.

The pair introduced its engagement in July 2019, but previous thirty day period (May possibly20), the 35-calendar year-aged “The Bachelorette” star informed Entry Hollywood the setting up period has stalled mainly because of Covid-19.

“There are no wedding plans,” Wells shared. “The thought was that we’d start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening…”

He extra, “What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?”

Addressing the scenario all over again for the duration of an look on “The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons – At any time!” on Monday (29Jun20) evening, Sarah informed host Chris Harrison the pair “want to be as safe as possible” and so had been continuing to hold out for their major working day.

“No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” she claimed. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out… and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

Sarah, who has been open up about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised, and at a increased threat for contracting the coronavirus.

She and Wells have been relationship due to the fact 2017.