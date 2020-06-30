Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Give Update On Their Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wells Adams Talks Fiancee Sarah Hyland, Pt. one

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are opening up about their wedding day programs.

The pair, who bought engaged in July 2019 and were being pressured to hold off their wander down the aisle thanks to coronavirus problems, shared that they have set all wedding day organizing on maintain to guarantee everyone’s protection. Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia and is immunocompromised, creating her at a better danger of contracting the coronavirus.

“We have no plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” Hyland informed Chris Harrison throughout The Bachelor: The Best Seasons — At any time!. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out… and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

Followers will remember that Adams competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher‘s coronary heart again in 2016. He and the Present day Loved ones alum commenced courting in 2017 soon after she been given a DM from the Bachelor Country star.