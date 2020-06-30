Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Fires Gun In Restaurant, Leads Authorities On Wild Chase – San Francisco

DAVENPORT ( SF) — A unsafe carjacking suspect terrified friends within a cafe in a Santa Cruz County seaside city Tuesday afternoon prior to top authorities on a substantial-pace chase that finished with a stolen automobile heading off a cliff.

It was later on identified the suspect fired pictures within the cafe prior to carjacking a target and fleeing with authorities in pursuit.

The wild scene unfolded in the seaside city of Davenport in Santa Cruz County.

At close to three:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office environment responded to the Davenport place soon after a report of a male capturing a gun in the air in close proximity to Waddell and Scotts Creek.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Roadhouse Cafe in close proximity to Freeway one.

A line of sheriff’s patrol automobiles blocked the entrance to the small business.

Witnesses stated the evident carjacking took place when a male armed with gun walked within the cafe.

“We heard an officer interviewing a lady in the restaurant about her car being stolen at gunpoint and another patron said that guy fired shots into the air,” a witness who gave his title as Brad advised KPIX five.

The suspect fled the scene driving north on Freeway one and turned close to heading back again down south, top authorities on a substantial-pace chase.

Deputies observed the automobile driving on West Cliff Push in Santa Cruz when they say it went off the street and into the ocean.

Deputies arrested the suspect, but it was unclear regardless of whether he was pulled out of the h2o or if he jumped out prior to the car or truck went off the cliff.