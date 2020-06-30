San Jose High School Teacher Dr. Richard Johnson Found Dead In Guadalupe River – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX five) — The mysterious loss of life of a higher faculty instructor in San Jose has the Evergreen Valley High School group in a condition of shock.

The physique of physics instructor and keep track of mentor Dr. Richard Johnson was identified in the Guadalupe River in downtown San Jose very last 7 days. His id was verified by the coroner’s place of work, but so considerably there is no indicator of the result in of his loss of life.

“Our whole community is heartbroken,” claimed Evergreen Valley Principal Kyle Kleckner.

Shut to 200 messages from college and pupils have been posted to a memorial for Dr. Johnson on the Evergreen Valley web page.

“Dr. Johnson was incredibly well-liked, incredibly kind at Evergreen Valley. He just made a huge impact on our students, and on our faculty,” Kleckner claimed.

“We’re in shock. We’re trying to figure out what to think because it was totally unexpected,” claimed Gabe Resendez, who also coached keep track of together with Dr. Johnson.

Kleckner claimed Johnson also experienced a Ph.D. in Instruction and experienced lately made the decision to go away Evergreen Valley to just take a task at a higher education in his property condition of Louisiana.

“We were sad to be losing him, but happy for him to have this opportunity to be closer to his family,” Kleckner claimed.

The coroner’s place of work is investigating the result in of loss of life, and it is not regarded if Johnson met with foul engage in.

The location is sprinkled with a number of homeless encampments. Just one male jogging by the path close to exactly where the physique was identified known as the location “dangerous.”

“You just don’t know, what’s going to happen to you if you go down there. I wouldn’t have my kids or my wife go down there,” claimed resident Jim Smathers.

The San Jose Law enforcement Division referred queries to the coroner’s place of work which is nevertheless investigating the situation.