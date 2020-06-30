Ron Rivera says ‘don’t bet against’ Cam Newton as he moves to Patriots

Ron Rivera has a ton of excellent points to say about Cam Newton right after functioning with the quarterback for 9 seasons with the Panthers.

Rivera, now coaching in Washington, stated Monday that Newton, now functioning in New England, looks poised to rebound from a foot injuries that minimal him to two games in 2019.

“He’s probably about as healthy as it gets from what I’ve seen on video, so I think he’s ready to bust out, I really do,” Rivera instructed Chicago radio station WSCR-AM. “I would never bet against the young man, that’s for sure.”

Rivera went into Newton’s profession growth to clarify why Newton will be enthusiastic to demonstrate he can even now enjoy at a large degree.

“Don’t bet against him,” is what Rivera would say to doubters.

“You’ve got to know who he is and understand what he’s gone through,” Rivera extra. “He is a dude which is usually tried to do points, I feel, since he’s felt the strain.

“He felt the strain of becoming the No. one decide on (in the 2011 draft). He is felt the strain of acquiring received the Heisman Trophy and becoming the No. one decide on. He is felt the strain of becoming a Black quarterback with all the stuff which is been heaped on him. And he’s actually experienced to discover his way by it, and he’s accomplished a excellent career with it.”

Newton, 31, reportedly agreed to a offer Sunday with the Patriots that is loaded with incentives that could press the ultimate sum to $seven.five million. Rivera thinks that Newton would have captivated a lot much more interest had he been ready to function out for groups very last spring. The Panthers minimize Newton on March 24 right after attempting to trade him. The coronavirus pandemic removed the likelihood of non-public exercise sessions and delayed a Newton bodily.

Rivera stated that well being would not have retained him from creating a operate at Newton for his new workforce. The major hindrance alternatively was a dedication to developing Dwayne Haskins, Washington’s very first-spherical draft decide on very last 12 months.

“I would have been very confident and comfortable in going after (Newton) and bringing him (in) to be part of what we’re doing here,” Rivera stated.