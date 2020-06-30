Rogers announces shift to fully Canadian-based customer service team

Rogers declared that all of its customer service team customers throughout all of its manufacturers, which include Fido and Chatr, and now based mostly in Canada.
This announcement arrives immediately after the countrywide provider claimed it was selecting for 350 employment at its new customer service options centre in Kelowna, B.C.
In June, Rogers done the changeover of 150 remaining customer service positions to Canada. The employment went to people in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. It is not known which nation these positions ended up earlier getting held in.
Rogers notes that its total customer service team of seven,000 customers is now based mostly in Canada. The provider states this milestone implies that each cellphone phone or on-line chat with Rogers, Fido or Chatr is answered by a customer resolution professional in Canada.
“When our customers choose to call us for help with more complex issues, they’ll be served by our Canadian-based team members, and as members of their communities, they can relate to the needs of our customers,” unhappy Eric Agius, the main customer officer at Rogers, in a push launch.
Rogers outlines that this expense is component of a multi-yr plan to strengthen customer expertise.
Supply: Rogers