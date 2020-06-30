Rockies’ Ian Desmond won’t play this season, citing family, coronavirus

Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, stating he’s not cozy with the dangers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and citing the need to have to be with his younger household, declared he will not play main league baseball in 2020.

In a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram put up revealed Monday night time, Desmond, 34, talked about racial strife in The usa, deficiency of option for younger baseball gamers and his need to be with his household.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk that I am not comfortable taking,” Desmond wrote at the finish of his put up.

He included: “With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys’ questions about Coronavirus, Civil Rights and life. Home to be their dad.”

Desmond wrote eloquently about having difficulties to occur to conditions with racial injustice in The usa: “The image of Derek Chauvin’s knee on the neck of George Floyd, the gruesome murder of a Black man in the street at the hands of a police officer, broke my coping mechanism. Suppressing my feelings became impossible.”

Desmond also questioned the latest lifestyle in huge-league baseball.

“In clubhouses we’ve got racist, sexist, homophobic jokes or flat-out problems,” he wrote. “We’ve got cheating. We’ve got a minority issue from the top down. One African American GM. Two African American managers. Less than 8% Black players. No Black majority team owners.”

Desmond is in the fourth calendar year of a 5-calendar year, $70 million deal with the Rockies. He was scheduled to make $15 million this year until eventually the coronavirus shrunk the year to 60 game titles.

If Desmond has any personalized clinical problems, he can choose out of the when however accruing income and provider time. If not, he will give up his prorated part of his income for the calendar year.

Rockies gamers are because of to report to summertime camp at Coors Industry on Wednesday and are scheduled to commence observe on Friday or Saturday.