Robber Guns Down Gas Station Attendant In Lancaster – Los Angeles

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities are browsing for a gunman who shot and killed a gasoline station attendant in the course of a theft in Lancaster Monday night time.

The capturing took location at eight:23 p.m. at a 76 gasoline station positioned at 505 W Ave. J.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to discover the guy lifeless at the scene. His title was not launched.

No clients have been within at the time of the theft, the sheriff’s office mentioned.

Investigators are examining safety movie with the hopes of determining the suspect. No suspect description was promptly launched.