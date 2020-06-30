‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Will Attend Reunion Following Show Exit

Enthusiasts of Genuine Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer will be happy to listen to that she will nevertheless be attending the impending reunion even with exiting the Bravo present.

“Tinsley is planning on joining the reunion, too, despite walking away from the show earlier this season,” a supply advised Up News Info. “So you can count on 1 of the most popular subject areas at the reunion to be Dorinda [Medley] ‘s and Tinsley’s feud [from earlier this season].”

It is nevertheless up in the air as to regardless of whether the reunion will be filmed practically or if it will be in individual — but if it can be not a digital reunion, Bravo claims “there would be many protocols in place. Health/temperature checks, social distancing, mask wearing when not on camera, extra sanitizing, etc. are among the standards.”

Tinsley is reportedly satisfied residing in Chicago with her fiance, Scott Kluth, the Coupon King.

The present will return to Bravo Thursday, July two.