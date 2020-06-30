Home Entertainment ‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Will Attend Reunion Following Show Exit

Enthusiasts of Genuine Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer will be happy to listen to that she will nevertheless be attending the impending reunion even with exiting the Bravo present.

“Tinsley is planning on joining the reunion, too, despite walking away from the show earlier this season,” a supply advised Up News Info. “So you can count on 1 of the most popular subject areas at the reunion to be Dorinda [Medley] ‘s and Tinsley’s feud [from earlier this season].” 

