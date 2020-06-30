‘RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Celebrates 3 Months Of Sobriety

Bradley Lamb
Authentic Housewives of New York novice Leah McSweeney is celebrating 3 months of dwelling sober.

Leah has elevated eyebrows on the present following her drunken antics had been way too significantly for very long-time lushes of the present, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.

Leah’s very own mom turned upset with her and inspired her not to consume — and Leah consistently denied getting a dilemma. But it would seem that she has cleaned up her act.

