‘RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Celebrates 3 Months Of Sobriety

Authentic Housewives of New York novice Leah McSweeney is celebrating 3 months of dwelling sober.

Leah has elevated eyebrows on the present following her drunken antics had been way too significantly for very long-time lushes of the present, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.

Leah’s very own mom turned upset with her and inspired her not to consume — and Leah consistently denied getting a dilemma. But it would seem that she has cleaned up her act.

“It’s been a trippy 90 days,” she stated, sharing a photograph of a pink rehab token to demonstrate her attempts.

She also opened up to Web page 6 about her journey.

“Once COVID hit, I knew quarantining and the way I drink would not work well together — to say the least. Not drinking during the pandemic has been a complete gift to me and the nine years of living booze free has made the transition much easier to deal with,” she ongoing.

“I am so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support on social media,” she additional. “I want to remove the stigma and shame surrounding addiction and mental health issues as this is something I’ve been open about and will always continue to be.”