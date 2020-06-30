Remains Found On Mt. Baldy Identified As Hiker Missing Since December – Los Angeles

MT. BALDY (CBSLA) ⁠— The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Section introduced Monday that human stays positioned on the northwest facet of Mt. Baldy in Los Angeles County have been individuals of a hiker who went lacking very last December.

Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati, 52, of Irvine, was noted lacking by his close friends Dec. eight, 2019, right after he grew to become divided from the team.

The look for ongoing every day with look for and rescue groups from San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Tulare, Fresno, San Mateo and Kern counties aiding the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Section, and the Angeles Nationwide Forest Support shut down trails to aid in the look for.

On Dec. 14, Timothy Staples, a member of the look for and rescue workforce for SBSD, died even though browsing for Mokkapati. Staples was on of the 126 men and women performing in 23 groups to look for big sections of Mt. Baldy. The look for was subsequently identified as off thanks to temperature ailments and treacherous terrain.

Aerial lookups ongoing in the months pursuing in hopes of locating Mokkapati. And in May possibly of this 12 months, right after the snow started out to soften, floor look for and rescue associates once more returned to Mt. Baldy to look for for the hiker.

On June 19, two hikers observed human stays close to the leading of Fish Fork at the seven,800-foot degree. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section recovered the physique and the healthcare examiner recognized the stays June 27.