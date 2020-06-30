Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood Aren’t Alone: Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See

Even stars can have superstar doppelgängers.

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood proved this to be real right after a lover mistook the 44-yr-outdated actress for the 37-yr-outdated singer.

The slip-up took spot right after a social media consumer, Noha Hamid, noticed the Lawfully Blonde star when consuming at a barbecue spot in Nashville.

“I swear, I see this, like, lady with her husband and kid, and I’m like, ‘That looks just like a celebrity,'” Hamid explained in a TikTok movie. “And I’m trying to think who, and I’m like, ‘Oh, Carrie Underwood?'”

Hamid could not totally see the superstar since the A-lister was carrying a “big cowboy hat” and a mask. So, Hamid determined to remedy the secret and approached the celeb.

“I wait until she kind of goes back to her car so I can, like, ask her if it’s her—not in front of everyone to blow her cover,” Hamid explained. “Then she’s like, ‘Hey! Oh no, I’m not Carrie Underwood. But have a great day.'”