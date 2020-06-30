Read MLB Star Ian Desmond’s Moving Message About Why He’s Sitting Out of The 2020 Season

Ian Desmond has an critical announcement to make.

Having to Instagram, the Colorado Rockies outfielder instructed followers that he will not be collaborating in the 2020 MLB year thanks to coronavirus problems. In his concept, Desmond described that his choice arrived from his eyesight of revamping his hometown Minor League workforce in Sarasota, Fla. soon after finding that the group was “not in great shape” and seeking to be nearer to household for his family’s sake.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking,” he shared. “But that doesn’t mean I’m leaving baseball behind for the year. I’ll be right here, at my old Little League, and I’m working with everyone involved to make sure we get Sarasota Youth Baseball back on track. It’s what I can do, in the scheme of so much. So, I am.”

He ongoing, “With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now.”