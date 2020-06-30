Rapper Trippie Redd: Nicki Minaj Fell Off!!

Trippie Redd has robust thoughts about Nicki Minaj operating with Tekashi 6ix9ine — he claims the rapper has fallen off.

In the movie circulating the world wide web, Trippie’s pal is rapping in entrance of the digicam ahead of Trippie walks earlier the digicam and claims “Nicki Minaj really fell off.”

His beef with Tekashi has been likely from effectively ahead of the rapper was locked up on RICO fees — then ultimately freed immediately after snitching on his codefendants.

For the duration of his demo, 6ix9ine also snitched in Trippie, telling the courtroom that ” Trippie Redd was part of Five Nine Brims,” for every the Innercitypress.

The Barbz served deliver 6ix9ine’s album to the leading location, as effectively as a broad assortment of merch bundles he supplied lovers — but the phrase snitch is synonymous with 6ix9ine at minimum for the limited phrase.

Is he appropriate about Nicki — has she fallen off or is Trippie just salty she’s operating with a verified snitch?