Pro-Trump Subreddit Banned For Hate Speech

Bradley Lamb
Social networking website Reddit has banned its greatest neighborhood of Trumpers as aspect of its attempts to implement its despise speech insurance policies.

The neighborhood or “subreddit,” known as “The_Donald,” experienced much more than 790,000 consumers — and is crediting with serving to to amplify Trump’s concept of division throughout the country.

Of program, Trump supporters are not pleased about it.

“Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people,” Steve Huffman, the firm’s main government mentioned for every the NY Periods. “‘The_Donald’ has been in violation of that.”

