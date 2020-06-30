Home Entertainment Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on their wedding anniversary

Sport Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner tied the knot a calendar year in the past to pop star Joe Jonas. Though the two experienced currently exchanged vows in May possibly 2019, they threw a grand celebration for the very same with their shut types this time past calendar year. Nowadays, the pair is acquiring a whole lot of appreciate on social media as they rejoice their initially wedding anniversary. Amongst the needs the two obtained, the 1 that caught our interest was by Priyanka Chopra.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a attractive throwback image of the two from their wedding working day. Alongside with sharing this dreamy image, Priyanka shared a basic however sweet caption which study, “Happy 1 Year Anniversary! Love you both” Get a seem at the put up down below.

Priyanka Chopra was past witnessed in The Sky Is Pink alongside with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress has some interesting initiatives lined up which include The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes and Matrix four.

