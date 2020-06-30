Premier hits back at border closure delay as date of July 10 given for states except Victoria

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has strike back at criticism from tourism corporations in the point out that they have shed essential faculty getaway enterprise mainly because the borders have remained shut owing to coronavirus .

But tourism corporations have skipped the essential faculty getaway enhance.

Ms Palaszczuk said she is lifting of other limitations on spots this sort of as cafes and dining places from this Friday, in advance of routine. (9)

College holiday seasons are underway in Victoria and Queensland, and start out subsequent 7 days in NSW.

“The road map actually said July 10 for opening up more cafes and restaurants. We have brought that forward a week early,” she instructed Currently.

“On July 10 we are opening up to every other Point out and Territory except Victoria. So men and women will be welcomed into Queensland.

“We usually claimed that we would assessment it at the stop of the month.

“So Queensland, our economy is going to be opening up faster a week earlier into stage three, which is fantastic, great news for our cafes and restaurants especially as Queenslanders are enjoying the school holidays.”

Any one travelling from Victoria – which include Queenslanders who take a look at – have to fork out for their possess lodge quarantine for 14 times, and experience a $4000 fantastic if they lie about wherever they have been.

“We hope that Victoria gets on top of the outbreak as quickly as possible,” she claimed.

“We had to take these tough measures. We are very concerned about Victoria, as are other states and territories. Hopefully they get it under control and we’ll be able to lift that down the track.”