Pomona Trucking Company Looking To Fill 35 Positions – Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) — A Pomona organization is searching to get persons on the highway to work.

Armada Trucking Team, a mid-sized trucking organization serving the reduced 48 states, is searching to fill 35 positions.

The organization is choosing for entire and aspect-time positions and is searching for motorists with at minimum 6 months of knowledge.

On normal, motorists make among 65 and 85 thousand pounds a calendar year.

Entire-time staff members will also obtain advantages.

The organization suggests it is at the moment increasing and they hope to employ the service of a lot more in the around foreseeable future.

All those intrigued can use at ArmadaTrucking.com/options or get in touch with a recruiter at 1-800-620-8592.