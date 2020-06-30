Plano City Council Votes Down Mask Mandate – Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas () – Right after virtually 4 hrs of discussion Tuesday evening, the Plano City Council was break up on a mask mandate for staff and clients going to companies through the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently it did not go.

As a substitute, the council agreed to a “strong recommendation” that companies have their personal mask mandates.

Mayor Harry LaRosiliere voted towards it expressing that was not solid ample.

The town been given additional than one,000 feedback on the problem, such as 520 e-mail on the subject.

The town claimed 86% of all those e-mail were being in favor of the mask necessity.

Some council users who opposed it claimed they are sporting masks in general public, but did not want to power it on folks or develop a load for companies.