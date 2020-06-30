Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Daughter on Seventh Anniversary of Her Death

Instagram

The ‘Die Yet another Day’ star adopted Charlotte, who misplaced her struggle with ovarian most cancers in 2013, again in 1980, although he was married to her mom Cassandra Harris.

Pierce Brosnan has honored the memory of his adopted daughter, Charlotte, on the seventh anniversary of her loss of life.

Charlotte misplaced her struggle with ovarian most cancers in 2013, aged 42.

The “Die Yet another Working day” star adopted her in 1980, although he was married to her mom Cassandra Harris, who also succumbed to most cancers in 1991.

The Irish actor took to Instagram on Monday, June 29, and shared an impression of himself making the most of the sunshine at his house in Hawaii, including the caption, “Here’s looking at you kid… in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May.”

Marley May possibly is the daughter of Brosnan and Harris’ son Sean Brosnan, 36. He also adopted the late actress’ son Christopher, 47.

Brosnan has been married to Keely Shaye Smith because 2001. The pair share sons Dylan Brosnan, 23, and Paris, 19.