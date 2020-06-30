Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres Team Up With Global Citizen to Launch Juneteenth Pledge

WENN

Alongside with Television set author Kenya Barris and CNN contributor Van Jones, the ‘Happy’ hitmaker and the comedienne seek out to assure the working day marking the stop of slavery gets a thoroughly compensated holiday getaway.

Pharrell Williams is top a host of stars launching The Juneteenth Pledge marketing campaign to assure the working day marking the stop of slavery in the U.S. gets a thoroughly compensated holiday getaway.

Pharrell, Ellen DeGeneres, Television set author Kenya Barris and CNN contributor Van Jones introduced the initiative on Monday, June 29, partnering with global advocacy organisation Global Citizen and worldwide CEO advisory company Teneo.

Their official marketing campaign builds on comparable phone calls for states to mark the holiday getaway the “Happy” hitmaker manufactured when Juneteenth was celebrated on 19th June, as African-Us citizens poignantly marked the 155th anniversary of the final slaves in Texas staying emancipated.

In a push launch saying the new marketing campaign, Pharrell claims: “I love America for its progression, but I’m really in love with the untapped potential of this country.”

“It was incredible to have powerful minds come together and really listen and be open to celebrating Juneteenth as a paid holiday. These companies influence which way the wind blows, they influence the economy and this was a very meaningful step in the right direction.”

Ellen provides: “This is a time to be on the right side of history. As a white person I cannot do enough. My wish is for everyone to join together in this fight.”

The pledge phone calls on firms to not only declare Juneteenth a compensated holiday getaway for U.S. staff members but also to determine a appropriate working day in global places of work to recognise the emancipation of enslaved individuals in other counties, as very well as supporting instruction for their staff members instructing them to regard all cultures. It will also contain a social media marketing campaign backing endeavours in the U.S. Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday getaway.

Businesses that have by now agreed to the pledge contain Adidas, Airbnb, Amblin Associates, Greensill, HP, Participant, The J. M. Smucker Corporation, Starbucks, and Below Armour.