Penn Badgley Reflects on Gossip Girl, Blake Lively and More in Reunion With Chace Crawford

Gossip Woman, which premiered in 2007, produced headlines about its 6 seasons because of to a lot of of the storylines.

Searching back again on what viewers needed then in contrast to currently, Badgley shared, “Again in 2007 – I suggest, dude. That is a lengthy time in the past when we were being just boys. Men and women needed to view a display like Gossip Woman due to the fact it was aspirational. It was like an escape. It appeared like it struck a selected cultural chord due to the fact it was this aspirational fantastical eyesight of extra and prosperity. But now, slice to 13 a long time afterwards, men and women are not fascinated in that. And I consider rightfully so.”

“Now they’re interested in deconstructing why we’re so fascinated with that in the first place,” he ongoing. “We’re interested in deconstructing those systems of privilege. I’m not saying that our television shows are doing that, but I’m saying that’s what people are more interested in, so therefore these shows reflect that.”

Crawford extra, “The curtain has type of dropped. Again in ’07, Gossip Woman was edgy.”