Patrol: Man, 26, Killed After Losing Control Of SUV On I-94; Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor

MINNEAPOLIS () — Investigators say a 26-calendar year-aged gentleman is useless next a crash Monday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Alcohol is thought to have been a component.

The Minnesota Condition Patrol states the crash transpired all around 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-94, in the vicinity of the Olson Memorial Freeway intersection, on the city’s north facet.

Shivnarine Samogan, of Minneapolis, dropped manage of a Mitsubishi SUV, swerving throughout lanes ahead of hitting a gentle pole, the patrol claimed.

Samogan was pronounced useless at the scene. He was not putting on a seatbelt.