Paris Jackson Says Late Father Michael Jackson Knew She’s Gay

The daughter of the late King of Pop talks about her sexuality in her Fb present, insisting she’s not bisexual even with courting gentlemen and females in the previous.

Paris Jackson can not imagine she’s courting bandmate Gabriel Glenn since she felt confident she’d come across long lasting really like with a female.

Chatting about her sexual identification on new Fb Enjoy present, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn“, the singer and product admits she often dreamed of settling down with a girl.

“I never thought I’d end up with a dude,” Paris clarifies. “(I) thought I’d end up marrying a chick… I’ve dated more women than men. Been with more chicks. The public only knows about three long term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

“I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do (with) what’s in your pants; it’s literally, like, what are you like as a person?”

And Paris reveals her late father, Michael Jackson, realized she was homosexual.

“I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he’d tease my brothers, like, ‘You got yourself a girlfriend?’ if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard. I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young… Not many children have that experience.”

She also reveals she will often be grateful to her brother, Prince, for supporting her sexuality, “He said he just wants to learn more about it, have a better understanding of it.”