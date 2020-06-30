Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Jackson Teasing Her About Girls at a Young Age

Whilst opening up about her sexuality, Paris Jackson recalled early recollections of her well known dad’s assist.

In the premiere episode of the Fb Observe docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-12 months-previous performer and only daughter of Michael Jackson said she “never thought I’d end up with a dude.”

“[I] imagined I would stop up marrying a chick,” she claimed in the episode introduced Tuesday. “I’ve dated more women than men.”

Paris additional, “The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I’ve been in and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

The star additional described that she suggests she’s homosexual and does not think about herself bisexual mainly because “I’ve dated more than just men and women. I’ve dated a man that had a vagina.”

“It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants,” she famous. “It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…It’s literally just like what are you like as a person?”