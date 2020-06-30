Parents charged after infant overdoses on fentanyl

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Two mothers and fathers ended up charged after an infant overdosed on fentanyl and was revived with Narcan at a clinic, law enforcement stated Monday.

Matthew Mcleod, 30, and Valene St. Onge, 29, ended up charged with furnishing medicines, and St. Onge was also charged with endangering the welfare of a small, law enforcement stated. Their nine-thirty day period-aged was eradicated from the residence after the incident on Friday, law enforcement stated.

Mcleod and St. Onge ended up arrested at the clinic and posted $one,000 bail apiece on Saturday. The Affiliated Push could locate no mobile phone range for them, and it was unclear Monday if they experienced lawyers.

Previous yr, the mom and father of a little one ended up charged with kid endangerment after Bangor law enforcement introduced that the dying of their little one was induced by fentanyl. The one-yr-aged died in Oct 2018.