Pacifica, Half Moon Bay Asking Out-Of-Town Beachgoers To Stay Home On 4th Of July – San Francisco

50 % MOON BAY (KPIX) – The mayors of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay have a information to all out-of-towners: If you really do not reside listed here, keep absent this Fourth of July.

“Let’s start off with the fact that we are a tourist town, and that we totally embrace tourists coming to Half Moon Bay,” explained Mayor Adam Eisen. “I get the allure of the beach, but you know, then you want to flip it and say, ‘I’ve got people in the community, constituents that are literally fearful of their lives, as we’ve seen droves of people come at an unprecedented level.’”

Eisen and Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin explained that throngs of beachgoers have been flocking to their towns just lately, and packing parking plenty to the stage exactly where vehicles are filling up neighborhoods.

“As people are parking in neighborhoods there are elderly people, in particular, that are very fearful to even walk out of their house,” Eisen explained.

The two mayors on Monday explained they are inquiring non-inhabitants of their cities to keep property this getaway weekend to retain hundreds from flocking to their seaside cities, creating social-distancing extremely hard.

“We’re asking people to kind of stay away this weekend,” Martin explained. “We know that people congregating in large groups is one of the leading causes of the spread of the virus, and we want to make sure we’re protecting our community.”

Brent Turner, a prolonged-time resident of Half Moon Bay, is spearheading a local community work to unfold the information to guests to keep property this weekend, in particular as coronavirus circumstances proceed to climb.

“We could really be in a lot of trouble here,” Turner explained. “We’re just hopeful that the other people in the other towns can be sympathetic, empathetic to us and give it a break just for a weekend.”

Folks packed seashores, such as Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, for the duration of Memorial Working day weekend. Turner explained site visitors was a nightmare that weekend as individuals entered and exited the metropolis. He explained, this weekend, he is not only anxious about the pandemic, but he’s also apprehensive about the higher fireplace hazard.