Orange County Reports Record 779 New COVID-19 Cases; Officials Consider Shutting Down Bars – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County noted 779 new COVID-19 circumstances Tuesday, the greatest quantity of bacterial infections the county has noted to day.

A few a lot more individuals have been also noted to have died of COVID-19, bringing Orange County’s fatalities to 10 this 7 days, and 333 over-all. Final 7 days was the county’s deadliest 7 days so considerably considering that the pandemic started out with 56 fatalities.

Of the circumstances noted Tuesday, 43% are from the earlier 7 days, officers mentioned, with the most latest specimen courting again to June 26. Orange County, which now has a lot more than 13,000 coronavirus circumstances, was put on the state’s “watch list” Monday.

If Orange County stays on the checklist for a few consecutive times, then point out officers will suggest a closure of the county’s bars, but if that extends to 14 times, the point out will get them shut and maintain them shut for two months outside of the county’s removing from the observe checklist. But Supervisor Michelle Metal suggests the county’s interim wellbeing officer is by now taking into consideration shutting down its bars.

“While the report today – and the recent increased rate of infections – is concerning, the county and our local health system continue to be prepared to respond to protect the health and safety of our residents,” Metal mentioned in her assertion.

Metal mentioned that all inhabitants have been strongly inspired to put on deal with coverings, clean their fingers frequently and adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Neighboring LA County will shut down its shorelines, piers and bicycle paths for the Fourth of July weekend, but it is not very clear if Orange County may well problem a related get.