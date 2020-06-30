Oakland Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Stalking A City Employee – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) — An Oakland law enforcement officer has been arrested for allegedly stalking a metropolis staff when building harassing cellphone phone calls and threats, the section declared Monday night.

Whilst releasing several particulars, the section mentioned it was launching a sequence of investigations into the subject — the two inner and prison — and that the civil evaluation board would also becoming seeking into the fees.

Police mentioned the incident stems from “a former relationship” when not determining the officer or the alleged target. No time body was unveiled as to when the harassment and threats started.

Nor did the section say no matter whether or not law enforcement entry to details was becoming improperly applied.

“The Oakland Police Department holds all our officers and professional staff to the highest level of accountability,” the section mentioned in a assertion. “When that trust and oath of office is broken, we take immediate action.”

Police investigators ended up doing work with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Workplace for evaluation and charging.