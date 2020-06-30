Nuggets close practice facility after two members of traveling party test positive for coronavirus, source says

Two members of the Nuggets’ traveling party analyzed positive for the coronavirus about the weekend, prompting the staff to close its services, in accordance to a league source.

The determination to close the facility arrived after dialogue and in accordance with the NBA. The staff was analyzed Saturday, and all those effects pressured the team’s practice facility shut starting about the weekend. The facility is anticipated to be shut via at minimum Thursday, with the risk of re-opening the health club Friday, in accordance to the source.

The Nuggets are scheduled to go away for Orlando in a single 7 days to re-begin the time. It is unclear when the two members of the traveling party may possibly journey to Orlando supplied the latest positive test.

The NBA anticipated positive checks, which is why it accounted for a two-7 days period of time in advance of groups still left for Orlando. The Nuggets have now experienced at minimum 5 positive checks in the course of their firm, which includes Nikola Jokic and head mentor Michael Malone.