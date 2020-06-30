North Texas Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations – Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () — Although quite a few North Texas metropolitan areas have cancelled their Independence Day fireworks celebrations, other individuals are even now established to go. Several have scaled again how you can watch them owing to COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Right here is a listing of numerous celebrations that are even now taking place in the location.

Addison

Kaboom City! Will be digital and carried out from a solution site. Can view on Addison’s YouTube channel.

nine:30 p.m.

Allen

July three

Close to Trade Parkway and N. Watters Street

nine:30 p.m.

Anna

July four

Coyote Stadium – “Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Seating at Anna Coyote Football Stadium will follow all state social distancing guidelines in regards to sports arenas; which may include a reduced capacity of seats in the stands. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.”

nine:30 p.m.

Arlington

July three

World Existence Subject Location – “Globe Life Field, AT,amp;T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots will be open to the public so that families can set up chairs or tailgate at safe social distances and enjoy the free show.”

nine:30 p.m.

Fort Worth

July four

Panther Island Pavillion – “The show will be larger and taller this year so it can be seen from a distance. Everything will be high in the sky. NO GROUND EFFECTS AT PANTHER ISLAND PAVILION. DO NOT COME TO THE VENUE.”

nine:20 p.m.

Frisco

July four

Toyota Stadium – “The skies will light the night with a 20-minute fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.”

nine:30 p.m.

Granbury

July three, four

Historic Granbury Sq. – Constrained to 50% ability.

nine:45 p.m.

Grapevine

July four

Grapevine Lake Dam location – Viewing parts will have confined ability.

nine:30 p.m.

Hudson Oaks

July four

Gene Voyles Park

nine:30 p.m.

McKinney

July four

McKinney Soccer Sophisticated at Craig Ranch – “Due to renewed concerns related to COVID-19, no parking or pedestrian traffic will be allowed at the Craig Ranch Soccer Complex.”

nine:30 p.m.

Midlothian

July three

MISD Multi-Function Stadium – No stadium seating.

nine:15 p.m.

Plano

July four

Lavon Farms – Should watch from your car or truck.

nine:30 p.m.

Southlake

July three

Bicentennial Park – “The park will be closed Friday, July 3, and will not be open to the public for fireworks viewers.”

nine:30 p.m.

The Colony